Uptrennd Hits Market Capitalization of $234,519.60 (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, Uptrennd has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uptrennd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $234,519.60 and approximately $66.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.73 or 0.00314490 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uptrennd

Uptrennd (1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

