UREEQA Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last Week (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. UREEQA has a market cap of $855,855.24 and approximately $109,818.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00044273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00138483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00169141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,615.25 or 0.99827010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002926 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

