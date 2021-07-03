Urus Market Cap Reaches $4.13 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Urus has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Urus has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and $702,387.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can now be bought for about $8.79 or 0.00025436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Urus Profile

Urus is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

