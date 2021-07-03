US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

US Foods stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 1.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,641,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,545,000 after acquiring an additional 448,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,807 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,269,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 25.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,749,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,063,000 after purchasing an additional 957,875 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

