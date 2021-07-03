USD Coin (USDC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.45 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $25.50 billion and $1.45 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,217.09 or 0.06422884 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00163610 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin is a coin. Its launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 25,506,972,745 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.