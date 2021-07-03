USDX (USDX) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,201.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDX coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006576 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007780 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000139 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 97% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.