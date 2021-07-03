Vai (VAI) Market Capitalization Hits $79.41 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Vai coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00002616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vai has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $79.41 million and $2.03 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00138732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00169569 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,395.65 or 0.99945712 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 88,207,871 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vai is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

