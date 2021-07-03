Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Vail Resorts worth $16,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 978.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

MTN opened at $324.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.43. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.36 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.38 and a 1-year high of $338.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

In other Vail Resorts news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 322,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

