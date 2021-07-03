Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Cut by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 97.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498,217 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.96.

