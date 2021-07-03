Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,270 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $568,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 292,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000.

VUG opened at $290.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.62 and a 1 year high of $290.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

