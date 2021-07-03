Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after buying an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,307,000 after buying an additional 194,617 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,070,000 after buying an additional 152,482 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after buying an additional 168,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after buying an additional 242,056 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $225.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.71. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $142.10 and a 12 month high of $228.87.

