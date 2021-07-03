Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,188 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

VTV stock opened at $138.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.63 and a 52 week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

