Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,614 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,480 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $191,669,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 319.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,000 shares during the period.

VTV stock opened at $138.82 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.63 and a 12-month high of $142.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.62.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

