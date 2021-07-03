VAULT Price Hits $4.55 (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.55 or 0.00013135 BTC on exchanges. VAULT has a market cap of $1.90 million and $1,505.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00044273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00138531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00169323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,678.64 or 1.00072990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002924 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 417,097 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

