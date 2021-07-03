Venus (XVS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $21.94 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Venus has a total market cap of $193.30 million and approximately $21.94 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One Venus coin can now be bought for $18.76 or 0.00054331 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,522.85 or 0.99964556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00033693 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007931 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00011362 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000976 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,302,125 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

