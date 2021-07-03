Verasity Hits Market Capitalization of $45.91 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $45.91 million and $6.04 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.19 or 0.00316501 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000489 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,901,381,540 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

