VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of VEREIT worth $15,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,303,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the first quarter valued at about $59,518,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VEREIT by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,473,000 after purchasing an additional 780,978 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in VEREIT by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,169,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,404,000 after purchasing an additional 754,367 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in VEREIT by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,187,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,864,000 after purchasing an additional 733,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Get VEREIT alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VER. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

Shares of VER opened at $46.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.76. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.