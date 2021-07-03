Verge Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18.73 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $383.67 million and approximately $18.73 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.20 or 0.00403597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,463,951,844 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

