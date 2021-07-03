Verge (XVG) Hits Market Cap of $376.77 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Verge has a market cap of $376.77 million and approximately $19.43 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.78 or 0.00398965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000553 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,464,081,144 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

