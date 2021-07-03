VeriCoin (VRC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,482.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $1,482.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0452 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,734.01 or 0.99830610 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00034199 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007967 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00054258 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000970 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,827,262 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.