VerusCoin (VRSC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.45 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00002683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $58.45 million and $22,250.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00044354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00137536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.42 or 0.00169055 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,484.71 or 0.99789217 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002922 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,054,205 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

