Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Viasat worth $40,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSAT. FMR LLC raised its position in Viasat by 88.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 47,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

VSAT opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $61.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,216.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Viasat’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Viasat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.