Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 73,870 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 131.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,884 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,870 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 904,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 460,242 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 45,642 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 994,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,027,000 after acquiring an additional 182,046 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 704,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 304,400 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RF. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $20.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

