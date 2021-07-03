Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 104.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Square by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Square by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Square by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Several analysts have commented on SQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.08.

Shares of Square stock opened at $241.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.25. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.14 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $109.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 636.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. Square’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,905,305.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $706,800.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,927 shares in the company, valued at $33,839,012.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,262,141 shares of company stock valued at $294,219,933 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.