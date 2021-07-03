Vidulum Hits Market Capitalization of $239,902.77 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Vidulum has a total market cap of $239,902.77 and $220.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001691 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 64% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

