VIG Tops 24 Hour Volume of $146.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. VIG has a market capitalization of $622,860.38 and approximately $146.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIG has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One VIG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000089 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000579 BTC.

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 883,718,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

