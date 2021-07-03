Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,052 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vipshop worth $21,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 48.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VIPS. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

VIPS stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.62.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

