Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 43,946 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.2% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $77,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,461 shares of company stock worth $17,975,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.63. 4,384,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,821,186. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $238.78. The company has a market cap of $464.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

