Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.26. Vista Gold shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 147,211 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a market cap of $128.10 million, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGZ. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vista Gold during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 368.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 110,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

