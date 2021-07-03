VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,865,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,625,553 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 7.58% of VistaGen Therapeutics worth $23,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 172.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 166,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.86.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

