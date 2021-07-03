Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Down 22.2% in June

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY remained flat at $$33.79 on Friday. 106,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,409. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Vivendi’s payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

