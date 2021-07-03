VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

Several research firms recently commented on VZIO. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth about $30,314,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth about $24,140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth about $16,741,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth about $16,565,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth about $15,843,000. Institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72. VIZIO has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.