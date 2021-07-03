VNX Exchange Tops 24-Hour Volume of $59,991.00 (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, VNX Exchange has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. VNX Exchange has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $59,991.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNX Exchange coin can currently be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00054001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 440.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.03 or 0.00758596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About VNX Exchange

VNX Exchange (VNXLU) is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io . VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

