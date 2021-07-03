Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

NASDAQ VOD opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.64. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.5491 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 113.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $189,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478,112 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.