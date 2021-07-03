Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €256.00 ($301.18).

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

VOW3 opened at €211.35 ($248.65) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €221.23. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

