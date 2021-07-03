VouchForMe Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $206,653.01 and approximately $1,860.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 43.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00054009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.50 or 0.00761477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00080898 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe (CRYPTO:IPL) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.