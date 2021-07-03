Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Short Interest Update

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 801,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.98. 1,068,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,773. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $114.43 and a 1 year high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

