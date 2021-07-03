W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,358,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,635 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of W. P. Carey worth $96,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 2.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 362,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 26.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 220.9% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 205,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 141,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.54. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

