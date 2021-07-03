W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.80.

GRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRA opened at $69.35 on Friday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 57.85% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

