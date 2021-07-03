W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) Short Interest Up 34.2% in June

W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of WTCG stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. W Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.62.

W Technologies Company Profile

W Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek new business opportunities or to engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. Previously, it was engaged in providing social media and mobile marketing solutions. The company was formerly known as Winning Edge International, Inc and changed its name to W Technologies, Inc in 2007.

