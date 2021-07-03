Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €139.00 ($163.53).

WCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

ETR:WCH opened at €131.55 ($154.76) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion and a PE ratio of 28.68. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €57.78 ($67.98) and a one year high of €143.30 ($168.59). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €131.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

