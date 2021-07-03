Wagerr Market Cap Hits $7.12 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wagerr has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $2,051.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 152.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009648 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010037 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.12 or 0.00407756 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 219,926,910 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

