Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,608 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $21,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 552.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,480 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 57,572 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 918,964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $124,823,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 553,796 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,222,000 after purchasing an additional 167,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $2,478,000. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $140.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,762,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,853,823. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $392.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,360,351 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

