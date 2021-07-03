Waltonchain (WTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $46.98 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $46.98 million and approximately $20.93 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001753 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,212.84 or 0.06381617 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00163293 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,004,503 coins and its circulating supply is 77,283,471 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars.

