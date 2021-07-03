Wanchain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.92 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Wanchain has a market cap of $114.67 million and $2.92 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00032827 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.15 or 0.00269412 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00037804 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00012168 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,023.18 or 0.02959375 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,279,369 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.