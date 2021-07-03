Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $31.40 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $139.96 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

