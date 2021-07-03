Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.20, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.73. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,311 shares of company stock worth $10,441,622 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

