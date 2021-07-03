WebDollar (WEBD) Trading 4.3% Lower This Week

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. WebDollar has a total market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $121,493.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WebDollar has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.80 or 0.00314376 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000362 BTC.

WebDollar Coin Profile

WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,335,532,628 coins and its circulating supply is 13,387,584,371 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar

Buying and Selling WebDollar

