Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,684 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $14,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.93.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

