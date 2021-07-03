Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $16.60 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,591 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of The Hershey worth $16,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,091 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $174.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $125.89 and a 52 week high of $175.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.26.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.